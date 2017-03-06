Ross McLean

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces missing his side’s FA Cup quarter-final showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday after being slapped with a misconduct charge by the Football Association (FA).

Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings has also been charged after he and Ibrahimovic clashed in two separate incidents during the Cherries 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic is alleged to have struck Mings with his elbow, moments after the former Ipswich defender appeared to stamp on the head of the 35-year-old ex-Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain hitman.

If found guilty, Ibrahimovic is set to face a three-match suspension, which would rule him out of the Chelsea tussle as well as Premier League matches against Middlesbrough and West Brom.

The FA, meanwhile, have interjected in the Mings case and stated that the usual three-match ban would be inadequate, potentially meaning a lengthier suspension.

“The FA have submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is ‘clearly insufficient’,” read an FA statement.

Both players have until 6pm today to reply to the charge.

