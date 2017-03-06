Snap shares are tumbling as blockbuster IPO gains disappear

Is Snap's winning streak over?
Shares in the newly public company have tumbled as much as nine per cent in intraday trading on Monday.
The dive essentially erased much of its gains after last week's blockbuster IPO.
Stock had surged again in pre-market trading and was the most actively traded, putting it on course for its third straight day of gains.
Coverage initiated by Needham slapped Snap with an underperform rating, saying shareholders "don't benefit from the upside of Snap's genius because competitors can roll out Snap's best ideas to larger user bases virtually overnight".
Of the five analysts initiating coverage of Snap collated by Reuters, two have rated it hold, one as underperform and two as sell, with none yet rating the stock as buy or outperform.