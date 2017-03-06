William Turvill

A German economics minister has spoken confidently of winning euro clearing power from London after Brexit.

Tarek Al-Wazir, a minister for the state of Hesse, said he expects Frankfurt, which is in his district, to be among the beneficiaries.

“It is hard to imagine that most business in euros will be booked in London after Brexit. Europe needs access if anything goes wrong,” he told Reuters in an interview.

“From the [European Central Bank’s] point of view, London is offshore after Brexit.”

He added: “You can expect parts of the clearing business to be spread across many continental locations. I'm confident that Frankfurt can attract part of London's euro clearing business.”

Al-Wazir would have been one of Hessian politicians responsible for approving the London Stock Exchange’s merger with Deutsche Boerse. However, the deal appears to have collapsed after the London Stock Exchange last week said it was not willing to commit to the sale of its stake in Italian bond trading platform MTS SpA to win European Commission approval.

Several high-profile City figures and financial experts have warned EU nations against making a grab for euro clearing.

Sir Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England, last month hit out at “currency nationalism”, saying: “Such a policy if applied by all jurisdictions is in the end likely to be a road to the splintering of this global infrastructure – and to further fragmentation of the global capital market – rather than the route to the sound and efficient management of risk.”

He also said a forced move out of London could push up transaction costs for clearing house customers.