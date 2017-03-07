Rebecca Smith

Heathrow is seeking to bolster its supply chain with small and medium-sized businesses to help deliver its expansion plans for the third runway.

The UK's biggest airport will host six business summits across the UK this year to appeal to more small British firms and give them insight into Heathrow's major suppliers to help them win new contracts in the future.

Read more: Heathrow plans to halve late-running departures to reduce noise for locals

The airport spends over £1.5bn annually with more than 1,200 suppliers from around the UK and there will be more work on the horizon with expansion.

Construction of the runway will be the UK's largest infrastructure project and Heathrow says small and medium-sized businesses will be "critical" to delivering the £16bn investment.

Heathrow expansion programme director Phil Wilbraham said: “We’re keen to sustain a diverse supply chain and embrace innovation to help achieve new standards of delivery which includes our commitment to Heathrow 2.0. We will work with the supply chain for innovative and affordable solutions.”

Its new sustainability strategy Heathrow 2.0 was unveiled last week, including a pledge to make expansion growth carbon neutral, and also committed to establishing business summits in all 12 regions of the UK by 2025.

The 2017 Heathrow business summit schedule:

Event Date In partnership with: Business Summit South West Friday 12 May Devon Chamber Business Summit North West Thursday 15 June Liverpool & Sefton Chamber Business Summit Wales Tuesday 5 July Welsh government Business Summit North East Friday 8 September North East Chamber Business Summit Scotland Wednesday 18 October Scottish Chambers Business Summit Midlands Tuesday 23 November East Midlands Chamber

Yesterday, the Welsh government said airlines wanting to fly from Wales to Heathrow will be able to bid for a share of a proposed £10m route fund. The airport has signed a "strategic partnership" agreement with ministers to identify business opportunities from the planned third runway.

Read more: The only direct flight between Heathrow and Barbados is launching this year

Under the partnership, they have agreed to hold a summit on 5 July at Cardiff to help Welsh firms secure contracts at the airport.