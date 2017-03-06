Oliver Gill

A UK-based athlete agency has netted $237m (£193m) of baseball contracts during Major League Baseball's off-season, growing its business by more than a third.

Aim-quoted firm TLA Worldwide revealed its record figures today in advance of the 1 April start to the regular season in North America.

TLA represents a host of sportstars from around the world, also including American football and basketball players alongside golfers, cricketers and Olympians.

The firm's baseball division was born out of the purchase of Legacy and PEC in December 2011 and November 2012 respectively and alone generates $13.8m of net income.

Chief executive Mike Principe said: "The future success of our baseball division is based on our investment in high quality people and we are excited about the prospects of this division having secured key personnel over the long term.

"The negotiation of at least $237m in off-season contracts is a record performance for TLA baseball and this, combined with the right people in place for years to come, gives the Board confidence that the baseball division is in a strong position to deliver on its growth plans."