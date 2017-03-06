Courtney Goldsmith

Donald Trump will remove Iraq from the list of countries barred from entering the US in a new executive order, according to reports.

Trump is expected to reveal his new, updated travel ban today after his last order was blocked in courts.

Iraq will be removed from the new travel ban because the Iraqi government has imposed new vetting procedures, like heightened visa screening, and it has worked with the US in countering Islamic State militants, a senior White House official told Reuters.

The new order will retain a 90-day ban on travel to the US by citizens of six Muslim-majority nations - Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The new order also clears up confusion around green card and visa holders. It will now ensure tens of thousands of legal permanent residents in the US from the listed countries will not be affected.

After more than two dozen lawsuits were filed across the US, a judge in Washington successfully suspended Trump's highly contentious travel ban, saying it violated constitutional protections against religious discrimination.

The new measures are designed to make the order easier to defend in courts.

The US President's original executive order banned travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and temporarily stopped the entry of refugees while indefinitely halting the entrance of refugees from Syria.

The order caused mass protests as well as abundant confusion at airports.

Figures released today show travel to the US has slumped since Trump signed this executive order - in the eight days following the ban in January, international travel to the US dropped by 6.5 per cent.

Bookings to the US regained some ground after US courts blocked the ban - but they immediately dropped again in the days following Trump's announcement of a new ban last month.

Trump made the surprise announcement in February while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he and the Japanese premier jetted off to his estate in Florida for the weekend.