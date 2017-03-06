Emma Haslett

No prizes for guessing what the UK's unfriendliest city is: yep, yet again, London has been given the dubious honour.

But new figures suggest the capital, which has just been ranked bottom in a list of the UK's 30 friendliest cities suggest the capital has become marginally more welcoming in the past six months: the study, by Provident Personal Credit, showed three per cent more Britons thought London was friendly than six months ago.

The study ranked York as the friendliest city in the UK, followed by Gloucester and Swansea.

Alongside London at the bottom end of the table were Oxford, Portsmouth and Chelmsford.

It was but a year ago that Londoners were named the grumpiest folk in Britain, with people in Barking, Dagenham, Edgeware, Southall and Greenford all ranked among the most ill-tempered areas in the UK.

According to research by dating site Elite Singles, people living in those areas were least likely to agree with the phrase "I laugh often".

The UK's friendliest (and unfriendliest) cities