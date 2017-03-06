Oliver Gill

BT has won the battle to secure the UK TV rights for European Champions League football for the next three years in a deal that will cost the telecoms giant £1.2bn.

The deal, announced this morning, means BT will continue its coverage of Europe's premier club football competition until the 2020/21 season, with rights for the Europa League also included in the deal.

In 2013, BT blindsided the market when European football authority UEFA first opened up the auction to non-free-to-air channels – paying £897m for exclusive rights for three years.

Satellite firm Sky was expected to secure the TV rights in 2013 and is understood to have put in a competitive bid in the latest auction. And while it was surprised by BT's move last time round, it was expected to go toe-to-toe in a bid to grab the content off BT.

Boundaries

Today's deal, which will cost BT £397m per year is a 33 per cent increase in the amount it paid in 2013 – this was then considered to be well ahead of what Sky was prepared to offer.

In January, BT boss Gavin Patterson said he felt football rights inflation would not continue to surge forever. "It will settle down, I believe, at some point," he said, adding: "We know exactly what the rights of any sport and the competition bring to our audience and customer base. As such we stay within those boundaries."

Meanwhile today, John Petter BT's consumer chief executive said: “We are delighted to have renewed these rights. The UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League are two of the best competitions in the world and we would like to thank UEFA for choosing us as their exclusive broadcast partner in the UK.

Guy Laurent Epstein, UEFA's marketing director called BT Sport "an innovative broadcast partner, pushing the boundaries and covering the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in new ways".