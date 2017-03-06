FTSE 100 7374.26 -0.11%
Monday 6 March 2017 6:47am

Peugeot and Citroen owner PSA agrees €2.2bn deal to buy European operations of Vauxhall owner

Oliver Gill
Automobile Production At PSA Peugeot Citroen Plant In Mulhouse
Source: Getty

PSA, the firm that owns Peugeot and Citroen, has agreed a deal to buy rival the European operations of Vauxhall's European parent General Motors.

A press conference has been scheduled in Paris today with more details on the merger valued at €2.2bn to be revealed.

The combined firm generated €71.bn of revenue and delivered 4.3m vehicles last year and will overtake Renault-Nissan as Europe's second largest carmaker, though still considerably smaller than German rival Volkswagen.

Experts have predicted the deal will lead to significant cost cutting with some plants likely to be shut.

Concern remains as to the future of Vauxhall's UK factories, which employ 4,500 people, and whether the merger will lead to job losses.