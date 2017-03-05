Ross McLean

Powerhouse forward Billy Vunipola has been included in England’s training squad for Saturday’s Six Nations tussle with Scotland after making his return to action in Saracens’ victory at Newcastle.

Vunipola, 24, played 72 minutes, his first appearance since November following a knee ligament injury, as Saracens defeated Newcastle 35-27 at Kingston Park to move within six points of Premiership leaders Wasps.

“I talked to Eddie [Jones] this week and said that if I come through the game then we can talk,” said Vunipola. “I’d love to be back in the mix but I don’t want to disrespect anybody and say I’d walk straight back in.

“I’m not sure why they [Saracens] took me off but that is the coach’s decision. I am just looking forward to my fish and chips after this as I’ve waited a long time.”

Vunipola had been earmarked for an international return in England’s final Six Nations match against Ireland, but is now in contention to face Scotland this weekend.

He is one of 30 players named in Jones’s squad, which includes recalled Harlequins winger Marland Yarde.

Victory for England against Scotland would equal New Zealand’s record of 18 successive Test wins.