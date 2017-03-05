Shruti Tripathi Chopra

BT Group is expected to name Rio Tinto boss Jan du Plessis as its new chairman.

Du Plessis has emerged as the frontrunner for the role, beating HSBC group chairman Douglas Flint, according to the Sunday Times.

Du Plessis has also served as chairman of SAB Miller and overseen its sale to Belgian-Brazilian beer firm Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Meanwhile, Flint – who has been chairman of HSBC since 2010 – is also believed to have been considered for the role of mining giant BHP Billiton’s next chairman.

No final decision for BT's next chairmanship have been made yet. BT declined to comment.



Last week BT announced it will create 1,700 new apprenticeship and graduate positions in push to train up the UK's youngsters.

The telecom giant said the new positions would boost "tech literacy within the UK so that the country remains a digital leader".

"Young people today need three basic skills – reading, writing, and tech know-how," said BT chief executive Gavin Patterson.