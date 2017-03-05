China sets lowest growth target in more than 20 years

Jasper Jolly

China has reduced its growth target for 2017 to its lowest level for more than 20 years, as the country seeks to manage the decline in its potential for catch-up growth and a new relationship with the US.

The communist party government of the world’s second largest economy will aim for growth of around 6.5 per cent, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

China’s premier Li Keqiang announced the change at the country’s National People’s Congress, the one-party state’s nominal parliament.

Read more: China, Mexico, Japan: Who's afraid of Trump's protectionism?

Li, a trained economist tasked with running the economy, described the target as "realistic and in keeping with economic principles" in front of 3,000 members of the ruling party, Xinhua reported.

"Considering our sound economic fundamentals and the capacity they bring for job creation, this target is attainable with hard work," the premier said.

In 2016 the government aimed for 6.5 to seven per cent growth, finally achieving a 6.7 per cent rise in GDP.

China will aim to sustain growth at the same time as reducing its energy consumption per unit of GDP by 3.4 per cent.

Read more: China's debt mountain is unlikely to spoil its New Year

The lower growth target is the first since President Xi Xinping strengthened his hold on power. Xi, who officially runs the communist party, was designated as the "core" leader last October.

Xi has sought to portray China on the international stage as anti-protectionist, in contrast to the move away from free trade espoused by US President Donald Trump.

Li echoed Xi's remarks, according to Xinhua, saying China opposed protectionism.

China’s growth rate has dipped in recent years, after peaking at a breakneck 14.2 per cent annual growth rate in 2007, according to the World Bank.

Since then the slowdown in the world economy coupled with a diminishing potential for making the “easier” developmental gains in heavy industry and rapid urbanisation have seen China’s economy decelerate to its lowest growth rate since 1990.

Read more: China's growth boom could be threatened by debt levels says Fitch Ratings

However, the Chinese economy is still set to overtake the US to become the world’s largest in GDP terms by 2029, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

In recent years fears have risen over the reliance of Chinese growth on unsustainable debt increases, which prompted a fall in business confidence in economies around the world at the start of 2016.

The Bank of England said “China’s growth has become increasingly reliant on rapid credit expansion” in its latest report on financial stability, noting non-financial sector debt as a proportion of GDP has risen by around 100 per cent since the financial crisis.