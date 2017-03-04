Courtney Goldsmith

Two of Britain's top fund managers are in talks about one of the most significant mergers in the City for years, according to reports.

Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life have been holding talks about an £11bn merger, Sky News reported today.

The Scotland-based companies employ more than 9,000 people and would have £600bn worth of combined assets. As two of Scotland's biggest firms, the deal will attract close scrutiny.

The deal is still uncertain, according to City insiders, and Aberdeen is also looking at a number of transactions in the US, including the purchase of Pioneer Investments' US business.

Once scenario said to be on the table is a combined company that would be run jointly by Martin Gilbert and Keith Skeoch, the chief executives of Aberdeen and Standard Life, respectively.

A source suggested to Sky job losses could be a consequence of the deal as the firms mull a prospective annual cost savings figure of £200m.

Both Aberdeen and Standard Life have seen hardships over recent months.

Aberdeen's fund outflows have grown while investor sentiment towards emerging markets declines. Last month it reported its 15 straight quarter of outflows.

Standard Life hasn't been able to improve the performance of its so-called absolute return fund, which aims to make money for investors in all market conditions.

Aberdeen declined to comment to Sky, while Standard Life was not be reached.

