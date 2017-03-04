Courtney Goldsmith

Donald Trump has gone on another Twitter tirade.

Today, the US President is accusing former President Barack Obama of wire tapping his phones in Trump Tower during the later stages of the US election, but he gave no evidence to support the allegation.

Trump tweeted: "This is McCarthyism!" after claiming he "just found out" Obama tapped his phones.

Trump tweeted: "Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for President prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!"

"I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to election!"

It is not immediately clear where Trump received his information or whether he has any evidence. Obama did not immediately comment on Trump's allegations.

Trump likened the alleged act to "Nixon/Watergate", in reference to the infamous political scandal of 1972, and called Obama a "bad (or sick) guy".

Earlier this week, Trump promised a "new chapter of American greatness" in his first speech to Congress, though he's still yet to provide detail on his plans.

However, the US President and his administration have come under pressure from FBI congressional investigations into contacts between some members of his campaign team and Russian officials.

Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned last month after just three weeks in the job.

Most recently, it's been revealed that Trump's attorney general Jeff Sessions twice talked with Russia's ambassador during the campaign. Trump has defended Sessions, who recused himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the US election.

