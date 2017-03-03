Oliver Gill

Santander will offer 400 lucky youngsters the chance to undertake an apprenticeship with the lender so it can tap into a wider spectrum of future talent.

The bank announced the places today, in advance of next week's National Apprenticeship Week.

And Santander wasn't stopping there. It will also offer a further 140 places in Bootie and Bradford on a new traineeship programme. The eight-week scheme is designed to help young people get ready for work and move on to one of the bank’s apprenticeship schemes.

“It is important for us as an organisation to reflect the diverse communities we serve, and part of that is recognising that not everyone follows the same path into a career," said Vicky Wallis, Santander's UK HR director.

"Apprenticeships are vital in providing an opportunity for people to earn and learn, offering professional development, and a nationally recognised qualification.”

Yesterday, BT said it would hire 1,700 new graduates and apprentices in a similar to push to attract a broad range of Britain's best and brightest.

Apprenticeships and skills minister, Robert Halfon – likely to be a busy man next week – said: “It is always good to talk about apprenticeships and the ladder of opportunity they give people to secure the career they want."