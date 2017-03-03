Business Insider

London did not rank anywhere near the top of the rankings in a new report that listed the safest places in Britain.

Provident Personal Credit surveyed 2,642 people in a new report entitled "Unbroken Britain," and residents were asked to rate on a scale of 1-10 on how they felt within their community.

Many northern and Scottish places made the top of the list but notably Britain's capital did not even make it into the top 20.

However, comparing the rankings this month, to those last made in September 2016, some dropped dramatically down the list.

Take a look who made the top 17:

17. Manchester — 7.32. The major city in the northwest of England is considered safe, although local crime has slightly risen since the last rankings were published in September 2016.

16. Cambridge — 7.35. The university city is one of the safest in Britain, thanks to its peaceful surroundings. Anti-social behaviour accounts for the largest proportion of crime in the region, according to Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

15. Cardiff — 7.36. The port city on the south coast of Wales is a hub for employment and nightlife but is still considered one of the safest in the UK, unlike London.

14. Bristol — 7.38. The city surrounding the River Avon in the southwest of England has relatively low crime rates compared to its northern counterparts such as Manchester, according Bristol City Council stats.

13. Glasgow — 7.44. The major Scottish city rose up the table this year by people who live there ranking it as one of the safest in the UK and 56.57% of those surveyed said they would not even think of moving away.

12. Newcastle — 7.46. The university city on the River Tyne in northeast England rose up by 10 places this time round as residents feel more safe over the last few months.

11. Gloucester — 7.46. Over 76% of residents in the city and district in southwest England say that there is a strong sense of community there, which helps boost it up the rankings.

10. Norwich — 7.5. The East Anglian city of Norwich is the safest in the region, where people feel so safe that they would happily open their home to neighbours for drinks and dinner.

9. Worcester — 7.51. The city in England has slipped down the rankings in tandem with a slight rise in crime over the last few months, according to UK Crime Stats. However, 46.94% say they would not consider moving out of the area.

8. Swansea — 7.54. Some 67.03% of residents say they are proud of their local area and over 78% say that they think the second largest city in Wales has a strong sense of community.

7. Edinburgh — 7.67. The Scottish capital rose up the ranking yet again and over 92% of residents say they would greet people in the street, while over half would say they would invite neighbours round for food and drinks.

6. Wrexham — 7.72. The largest town in North Wales fell 9% as the UK’s friendliest city in a sub index but it is still considered one of the safest by people who live there.

5. Southampton — 7.75. The port city on England’s south coast is considered one of the safest in the whole of the UK with only "parking" being considered the biggest frustration for residents.

4. Aberystwyth — 7.76. The biggest change in the rankings is from this Welsh town, which previously held poll position. However, over 61% of residents say they would not consider leaving the place.

3. York — 7.77. York was rated as the friendliest city in the UK and its peacefulness has pushed it to third spot in the safety ranking.

2. Plymouth — 7.78. It is the largest city in the county of Devon, and the safest big city in south west England, thanks to strong feeling of personal safety and a strong community.

1. Aberdeen — 7.82. Nearly 70% of residents say there is a strong sense of community and over 76% say that they get along with their neighbours so much, they would happily look after their neighbours houses while they were away.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider