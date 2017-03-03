Melissa York

Kidbrooke Village, Blackheath

From £450,000

Live at the centre of a new neighbourhood with one of these new apartments going on sale tomorrow. Birch House is in the Village Centre of Kidbrooke Village, a £1bn regeneration project by Berkeley Homes that will create 4,800 new homes and new parks across 136 acres south of the river. Situated around a central piazza next to a rebuilt Kidbrooke train station, they range from one bed flats to duplex penthouses, with access to a residents-only Sky Lounge, a social space with views over Canary Wharf. .

Visit kidbrookevillage.co.uk or call 020 8150 5151

Acton Gardens, Acton

From £110,000 for 25% share of a one bed apartment

Part-buy, part rent an apartment in an up-and-coming part of west London close to Acton Town tube station and Crossrail at Acton Mainline. Acton Gardens, a joint development between housing association L&Q and Countryside, is releasing 10 one and two bedroom flats, each with a balcony and cycle storage, through the Shared Ownership scheme on the former 52-acre South Acton Estate. The £600m redevelopment will comprise 2,850 new homes in total, a new sports ground, shops, youth centre and parks.

Call 0333 003 3636 or visit lqpricedin.co.uk

The Gransden, Hackney

From £525,000

If living near the buzz of Mare Street and the greenery and lido of London Fields appeals, then this small development on Gransden Avenue may be for you. There are only 42 apartments in this collection, ranging from one to three bedrooms, all with outside space, integrated with 23,000sqft of commercial space on the ground floor. Developed by Gold Section, the homes in are in gated section that’s a short walk from London Fields Overground Station. First completions are expected in a year’s time.

Call 020 7613 4044 or visit fyfemcdade.com

Queenshurst, Kingston

From £445,000

Commute into the city in as little as half an hour from the leafy riverside suburb of Kingston-Upon-Thames. In total, there are 93 studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments going on sale in the second sales phase of Queenshurst, a development by Berkeley Homes, not far from the river and Kingston station on Seven Kings Way. They’re currently on the market off-plan but they’ll be ready to move into in the latter half of 2017. There will also be an onsite gym, cinema and business suite, with a restaurant and shops nearby.

Call 0203 393 9886 or visit queenshurst.co.uk

Morello, Croydon

From £385,000

Young professionals and families looking for value for money are in the sights of this collection of one, two and three bedroom apartments in Croydon town centre. The new homes are close to the Whitgift Centre, which is being transformed into a £1bn new Westfield shopping complex. A joint venture between Redrow and Menta, the flats will include kitchen appliances, fitted wardrobes, a residents gym and underground parking. East Croydon station is nearby with links to London Bridge and Victoria.

Call Colliers International on 0207 487 1698