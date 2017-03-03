Oliver Gill

Audioboom's share price rocketed over 15 per cent this morning after revealing its advertising metrics had leapt over the last quarter, with a more than fourfold increase compared with the same period 12 months ago.

The Aim-quoted firm generated 304m advertising impressions over the last three months to the end of February, compared with 58m one year ago and up from 129m in the preceeding quarter.

The number unique file requests, effectively the user appetite for Audioboom hosted podcasts, soared by 231 per cent, from 45m to 149m. As a result, the firm said it expects revenues for quarter beat the previous three months' stellar returns, ahead of the £630,000 it made.

Welcome relief

The news comes as welcome relief for the firm after losses mounted last year and negotiations with a Chinese investor to provide lifeline financing stalled. It also corroborated claims made by chief executive Rob Proctor in December that the next 12 months "would be the year that we proved our business model".

Today Proctor hailed the "significant progress" made by Audioboom "in terms of revenue generation and direct cost management". He added that this was despite the quarter being a shorter period for activity given the Christmas holidays.

Last year Audioboom – which makes City A.M.'s Unregulated podcast – called on a cornerstone investor, property magnate and husband of popstar Holly Valance, Nick Candy, to put a further £2.3m into the business in August.

Despite additional Chinese investment interest seemingly having fallen away and the firm being left with just £710,000 left in the bank at the end of December, Proctor was previously bullish about what he believes will be a $1bn industry in years to come.

And today Proctor said the tide looked like it was finally turning in Audioboom's favour. He said: