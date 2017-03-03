Rebecca Smith

British Airways has remained bullish about flying all customers to their destinations as cabin crew members start the first day of a fresh week-long strike in the ongoing row over "poverty pay".

BA said the vast majority of flights to and from London Heathrow will operate as normal, but a "very small number" will be merged today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Contingency plans for Tuesday through to Thursday will be published on Monday.

"Once again we will be able to fly all customers to their destinations, despite industrial action by Mixed Fleet Unite," a BA spokesperson said.

Any affected customers will be rebooked to alternative flights. A full schedule will be operated at Gatwick and London City airports.

So far, those involved have taken 26 days of strike action.

The strike is by Unite members, in pursuit of higher pay for members of the so-called Mixed Fleet. The union says on average, those workers earn £16,000 a year, while BA says the annual pay is above £21,000.

BA however says its pay rates are competitive with the industry. The airline has stated its pay offer for mixed fleet crew is "consistent with the deal accepted by 92 per cent of colleagues across the airline, most of whom are represented by Unite".

Last month, Unite called on BA to "reconsider its costly intransigence and enter talks at Acas and reach an agreement".