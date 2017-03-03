Rebecca Smith

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has alleged that Concordia and Actavis UK signed illegal agreements enabling high prices for a life-saving drug to be prolonged.

The two pharmaceutical firms have been accused of fixing the market for hydrocortisone tablets.

The CMA alleges that between January 2013 and June 2016, Actavis UK incentivised Concordia not to enter the market with its own competing version of hydrocortisone. Over that period, the cost of the drug to the NHS rose from £49 to £88 per pack.

Read more: Concordia snaps up most of Covis Pharma in $1.2bn deal

Under the agreements, Actavis UK instead supplied Concordia with a fixed supply of its own 10mg tablets for a very low price for Concordia to sell onto UK customers.

In a statement of objections issued to the parties today, the CMA also said that Actavis UK abused its dominant position by inducing Concordia to delay its independent entry into the market.

It has provisionally found that the agreements enabled Actavis UK to prolong the high prices in the market "depriving the NHS of the significant price falls that would be expected to result from true competition".

Read more: Pfizer slapped with record £84.2m fine for overcharging NHS

Andrew Groves, CMA senior responsible officer, said: