Ross McLean

British Cycling chairman Jonathan Browning has issued an apology for the governing body’s failings following allegations of bullying and sexism and has vowed to make changes to the organisation.

Funding body UK Sport opened an investigation into British Cycling last year after former technical director Shane Sutton resigned following accusations of sexual discrimination against track cyclist Jess Varnish.

Browning has insisted that British Cycling’s previous hard-nosed approach, which delivered a significant medal return at the past three Olympic Games, has been curbed following the allegations.

“We deeply regret any instance where we have failed to deliver,” said Browning.

“They occurred at a time when our sport and indeed the wider UK high-performance system were undergoing rapid transformation in terms of realising unprecedented medal success on the world stage.”

A report on the findings of the investigation is imminent, while Browning, who took on the role of chairman last month, has confirmed that an action plan to cure British Cycling’s ills is already underway.

The release of the action plan came less than 24 hours after Damian Collins MP, chair of Parliament’s culture, media and sport select committee, stated that British Cycling’s credibility was in tatters following an additional inquiry into doping.

British Cycling and Team Sky have been unable to provide documentary evidence of their assertion that a mystery package sent to Sir Bradley Wiggins at a 2011 race contained legal medicine.

“We’re still looking for clear answers,” added Browning. “Not only do we need to be clean but we have to be able to demonstrate it.”