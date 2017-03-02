Oliver Gill

The iconic Football Pools has been sold to the turnaround firm that counts former retailers such Comet and MFI as previous investments in a deal worth £83m.

Sportech said today it would sell the firm to Opcapita, after a £100m deal to offload the business to Burlywood Capital fell through last November.

The Football Pools, where players select outcomes on matches, were a staple in many homes throughout the 1970s and 1980s. But the launch of the National Lottery in 1994 hit business hard, with Britons attracted to the multi-million pound prizes on offer.

John Von Spreckelsen, the chairman of OpCapita said the Football Pools occupied "a unique place in British culture".

Historically, the pools were sold by door-to-door salesmen. More recently, Sportech opened up playing online and other complementary games such as "Spot the Ball".

Over the last few months Sportech inked a deal with WHSmith to sell the game in its stores.

Von Spreckelsen added: "Sportech has successfully modernised the business and we look forward to realising its significant growth potential. As part of that growth strategy, we plan to ensure existing loyal customers continue to enjoy the game and bring The Football Pools, already loved by so many, to an even wider audience".

No debt?

Opcapita will move the Football Pools business into a newly incorporated company called FP Acquisitions.

Kevin Berry of financial advisers Dean Street said the turnaround firm had committed to putting the £83m in as share equity rather than loan notes or other debt-like instruments.

The deal is subject to shareholder approval and sign-off by regulator, the Gambling Commission.

