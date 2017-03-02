Oliver Gill

KPMG's new UK boss today revealed his main priority when he formally takes over later this year: to attract the best and the brightest people in order to drive the firm forward.

The Big Four firm unveiled Bill Michael, previously the head of its banking audit division, as the person to succeed outgoing chairman Simon Collins. The pair will work in tandem until September when Michael formally takes over.

"What I passionately believe in is for our firm to be a magnet for talent," Michael told City A.M. "It's one of my benchmarks for what 'good' looks like."

Collins revealed in December he would be stepping down from leading the UK firm, with plans to throw his hat into the ring for the leadership of KPMG's global firm. And as he transitions out of his current role he concluded: "It has been a fascinating time."

Meanwhile, Michael said his leadership would take a slightly different direction by focussing on people.

He said: "I think if we're doing a lot of great things for our people and our clients and all the stakeholders, we will become a sustainable magnate for talent."

"That's going to be the ultimate differentiator. Talent in its broader sense – diversity, inclusivity and different points of view."