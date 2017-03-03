Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Global companies have continued to move highly-skilled overseas workers to the UK despite uncertainty following the Brexit vote, according to law firm Pinsent Masons.

The number of intra-company transfer (ICT) visas, which allow companies to transfer skilled non-EEA workers to the UK, granted in the six months after the Brexit vote have risen three per cent.

ICT visas are regularly used by large financial, professional services, advanced manufacturing and technology firms.



The demand for overseas workers remains strong because "they fill highly specific gaps in skills and knowledge that British staff could not provide", the law firm said.

​Joanne Hennessy, senior associate at Pinsent Masons, said: “The fact that businesses are maintaining the inflow of skilled overseas workers during a period of considerable political uncertainty is a real vote of confidence in the British economy and should offer reassurance.

“In many cases, skilled overseas workers are crucial to the smooth running of international businesses in the UK. The steady number of ICT visas granted is a promising sign that many businesses intend to maintain their UK operations for the time being.

“Skilled overseas workers are not only key in ensuring that businesses remain competitive abroad but also encourage skills transfer through interaction with domestic workers.

“In the midst of an unstable political climate, it is important that the contributions of skilled overseas workers are not overlooked. It is vital the government keeps the door open.”