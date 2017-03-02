Betting: Liverpool can edge Wenger closer to Arsenal exit with Anfield win

Ben Cleminson

Arsene Wenger’s first trip to Anfield as Arsenal manager was so long ago, Robson and Jerome sat at number one with ‘What Becomes of the Broken Hearted’.

21 years on, as the Frenchman prepares for what might be his final trip to Merseyside as Gunners boss on Saturday, he too may be thinking of a love that’s now departed.

This season’s vitriol towards the long-serving Wenger has been noticeably more spiked than usual – a failed title challenge and European humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich have seen calls for his departure grow ever-louder.

After three defeats in their last five in all competitions, and 13 points to make up on leaders Chelsea, a first Premier League trophy since 2004 is out of reach for Arsenal – but a place in the top four is certainly in their hands.

They sit one point ahead of fifth placed Liverpool with a game in hand – but Saturday’s match could go a long way to deciding the fate of the Champions League places.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are also stuttering for form - they’ve only won twice in 12 attempts in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Monday night’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester adds the Foxes to a growing list of bottom-half sides Liverpool have lost to this season – a problem Klopp must address if his charges are to finish in the top four.

However, their record against the better teams is excellent.

They’re unbeaten against the top six this term, and their last two Premier League victories have come against Manchester City and Tottenham.

The Reds will be buoyed by their 4-3 victory over Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season – and that the Gunners haven’t won at Anfield since 2012.

Liverpool are 15/14 with 188BET to claim another scalp this time around – which I will be backing.

Arsenal have some real defensive frailties and a mental block when travelling to big clubs, highlighted by the dominant 5-1 win by Bayern two weeks ago.

I think Liverpool can take full advantage.

There are usually goals between these two – they shared 13 in their two meetings in 2016.

Buy total goals at 3.0 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Liverpool - 15/14 (188BET)

Buy total goals - 3.0 (Sporting Index)