Betting: Tottenham to keep title push alive against Everton

Ben Cleminson

As the Premier League campaign heads towards its home straight, both Tottenham and Everton have plenty to play for, as they meet at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs are Chelsea’s closest title challengers, sitting 10 points behind the Blues, but will want to keep pace should the Blues slip up.

Last weekend’s thumping 4-0 victory over Stoke saw Spurs back to their devastating best after Europa League disappointment against Gent.

A third hat-trick in a month for Harry Kane saw him draw level at the front in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

He joins Everton’s Romelu Lukaku on 17 goals, with the Belgian also netting at the weekend, in the Toffees’ 2-0 win over Sunderland.

That victory was their sixth in their last nine – they sit top of the table since the start of 2017.

Boss Ronald Koeman, who may be courted by Barcelona in the summer, isn’t ruling out a late push for the Champions League places.

A result on Sunday may be beyond them, however.

Spurs are imperious at home, winning 11 out of 13 at the Lane in the league all season.

Another Tottenham victory on Sunday is 5/8 with 188BET.

They haven’t even conceded in N17 since December, and with just nine goals in the last seven meetings of these sides, I see another low scorer.

I suggest selling total goals at 2.75 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

