Snap shares trade above float price on first day

Jasper Jolly

Snap’s newly launched stock has begun its first day of trading above the price of its initial public offering.

Shares in the owners of disappearing messaging app Snapchat have been reported at $21 to $23 a share, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.