Thursday 2 March 2017 3:12pm

Snap shares trade above float price on first day

Jasper Jolly
Snapchat Parent Snap Begins Trading On New York Stock Exchange
Source: Getty

Snap’s newly launched stock has begun its first day of trading above the price of its initial public offering.

Shares in the owners of disappearing messaging app Snapchat have been reported at $21 to $23 a share, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

