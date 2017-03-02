Tuck in: UberEats is expanding to more areas in London

Uber is expanding its food delivery service, UberEats, to more areas in London.
Hungry West Londoners will now be able to order food from restaurants in the area straight to their door.
After launching last summer serving zones 1 and 2 in central London, from today it will be available in Ealing, Wembley, Acton and Hounslow, south Richmond, Kingston upon Thames, Wimbledon and Twickenham.
In September the firm said the standalone UberEats app had been downloaded half a million times with more than 500 restaurants on board.
Uber is taking on homegrown service Deliveroo and also Amazon, which launched Amazon Restaurants late last year.
Venture-backed Deliveroo has fended off its larger and more well funded rivals, doubling down on its business with plans to hire to hire hundreds of new staff as it moves to bigger offices in the heart of the City. It is also innovating with plans to trial an Amazon Prime-style delivery subscription for frequent users.