Courtney Goldsmith

Rising fuel prices boosted Eurozone inflation again last month to reach two per cent for the first time in four years.

The rate of inflation rose to two per cent in February, up from 1.8 per cent in January according to flash estimates from the European Commission.

The sharp rise over the months since November has mainly been driven by the growing costs of energy and food. Benchmark Brent crude oil prices are now hovering around the $55 a barrel point, up from lows of $44 per barrel in November.

Year-on-year energy prices increased 9.2 per cent in February, up from 8.1 per cent in January. Food, the second biggest riser, edged up 2.5 per cent in February year-on-year, up from 1.7 per cent in January.

February was the third straight month the rate rose higher than expected, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com. The European Central Bank (ECB)'s target was "close to, but just below two per cent", according to IHS Markit.

However, core inflation, which does not include the most volatile prices like energy and food, was stable at 0.9 per cent, having last risen in December from 0.8 per cent.

IHS Markit said Eurozone inflation is unlikely to rise much further from two per cent, though it may edge up in the short term. The firm suspects it will fall back later in the year as year-on-year energy prices moderate.

"We see Eurozone inflation ending 2017 around 1.6 per cent, and it may well hover around this level in 2017."

In February the ECB said it will continue to “look through” rises in headline inflation as Europe faces a balance of risks “tilted to the downside”.

The governing council said it will “look through the volatility in short-term data if judged transient and to have no implication for the medium-term outlook for price stability".