Nina Edy

It’s World Book Day - and while the little ones dress up as their favourite book character, why not take it as an opportunity to indulge in some reading yourself?

To help you get ahead, we’ve sourced some of the best business titles - to inspire you to get moving, help you solve problems, or just take inspiration from others’ successes.

1. Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers - By Tim Ferriss Have you been putting off launching that new business - or you don’t know how make the most of what you have now? This New York Times bestseller is full of life hacks, perfect for those who want to boost their productivity. The book is divided into three sections - Healthy, Wealthy and Wise. Each features some nuggets from successful public figures the author has interviewed of the years. Ferriss is also author of The Four-Hour Work Week and The Four-Hour body - both of which were best-sellers.

2. Sprint: How to Solve Big Problems and Test New Ideas in Just Five Days - By Braden Kowitz, Jake Knapp, and John Zeratsky Three partners at Google Ventures provide a unique five-day process for solving tough problems. They reckon more than a hundred companies have already given this a go and have seen results. Whether your company is a big brand or a small firm, this book helps you find the most important place to focus your efforts.

3. Hit Makers: How Things Become Popular - By Derek Thompson Want to know what makes the world’s biggest brands so popular? Derek Thompson reveals what every every person looking to promote themselves or their business wants to know - what makes a hit. The books explores the economics and psychology of why certain things become popular - it might just give you an idea for you next project.

4. The Upstarts: How Uber, Airbnb, and the Killer Companies of the New Silicon Valley Are Changing the World - By Brad Stone This book explains how a new generation of entrepreneurs are are rewriting the rules of business and changing the way we live our lives - for better of course. We find out how Silicon Valley tech giants came to be, and how they've changed the world from the day they started.