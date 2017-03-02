Well-heeled: Jimmy Choo posts confident full year figures as profit jumps

Helen Cahill

Luxury shoe maker Jimmy Choo posted a confident set of full year results today, fresh from dressing starts at the Oscars.

The figures

For the full year ending 31 December, Jimmy Choo's revenue grew at 1.6 per cent constant currency, and 14.5 per cent in reported currency, up from £317.9m in 2015 to £364m last year.

Read more: Jimmy Choo's share price rises on sterling's slide

Operating profit jumped 42.6 per cent to £42.5m, up from £29.8m the year before.

At time of writing, Jimmy Choo's share price was up 1.6 per cent.

Why it's interesting

Jimmy Choo and other high-end fashion businesses have been benefiting from the fall in the value of the pound as rich foreigners have been pouring into the capital to snap-up bags and heels at a discount.

The luxury shoe brand currently has 150 stores worldwide, and said today that growth in Asia, Europe and Japan was strong. But the business wants to reach out to more customers, investing in its website and distribution networks. In particular, as chief executive Pierre Denis said he wanted to focus on Jimmy Choo's distribution in Asia, "where we remain underpenetrated".

What Jimmy Choo said

Pierre Denis, chief executive of Jimmy Choo, said: