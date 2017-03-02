Rebecca Smith

Leisure group Merlin Entertainments, which operates the London Eye and Alton Towers, saw a rise in visitor numbers and profits, as it said recovery was "well underway" after a crash at Alton Towers in 2015.

However, it said headwinds from terrorism fears remain and shares dipped 1.85 per cent in early trading to 488.10p.

Read more: Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments reports strong Halloween trading

The figures

Operating profits rose 3.6 per cent in the year to 24 December compared to 2015 at £320m, though that's a fall of 6.2 per cent at constant exchange rates.

Merlin reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 7.7 per cent, though again a 1.8 per cent drop at constant exchange rates.

63.8m people visited its attractions for the year ending 24 December, up from 62.9m for 2015.

The leisure group reported revenue growth of 11.7 per cent for 2016, and 3.6 per cent at constant currency, which it said "reflected the diversified nature of the portfolio".

Why it's interesting

The firm noted profit decline at constant currency due to "challenging trading in a number of key markets" that wasn't entirely offset by cost mitigation measures taken throughout the year. And Merlin noted "headwinds in many markets", particularly from international terrorism and its impact on tourism.

While the crash on one of its Alton Towers' roller coasters happened back in 2015, 2016 was still a bumpy year off the back of that. Merlin was handed a £5m fine for the Smiler roller coaster crash that left five people with serious injuries.

But, the group said a recovery was "well underway" at Alton Towers, along with 1.6 per cent like-for-like revenue growth in its Legoland Parks.

And it's been making progress towards milestones for 2020, including the opening of Legoland Dubai on 31 October and Madame Tussauds Istanbul on 28 November. Legoland Japan is set to open in April.

Read more: Merlin builds on global growth with launch of Dubai Legoland

What the company said

Nick Varney, Merlin chief executive, said: