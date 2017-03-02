FTSE 100 7389.63 +0.09%
Thursday 2 March 2017 7:47am

It's official: This is the deadline if you want to make a PPI complaint

Emma Haslett
The deadline for PPI is later than thought (Source: Getty)

After years of nuisance phonecalls and bankers' misery, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has finally set a deadline for complains over payment protection insurance (PPI).

The FCA said today all complaints must be lodged by 29 August 2019 - several months later than previously hoped.

Although this isn't the end of PPI: the regulator said it will run a "two-year consumer communications campaign" to encourage consumers to act.

“Putting in place a deadline and campaign will mean people who were potentially mis-sold PPI will be prompted to take action rather than put it off. We believe that two years is a reasonable time for consumers to decide whether they wish to make a complaint," said Andrew Bailey, the FCA's chief executive.

“We have carefully considered the feedback we received and we still believe that introducing a deadline for PPI complaints and a communications campaign warning of the deadline will benefit consumers.”

The move will be good news for banks, whose profits continue to be hit by PPI: in October, it was reported banks were bracing themselves for another £2bn PPI bill, on top of the £35bn they have already been fined (although proposals mooted in December suggested lenders could pocket £23bn in unpaid PPI compensation if consumers don't speak up).

Tipping point

The regulator also confirmed a 50 per cent "tipping point" on commission: after a ruling in the Supreme Court, financial providers who didn't disclose commission will be forced to pay the excess commission over a 50 per cent tipping point.

Meanwhile, al firms will be required to write to complainants who have rejected previously, but who could now be eligible under the new rules.

