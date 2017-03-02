Cobham unveils £500m rights issue as profits fall by a third

Emma Haslett

Troubled defence giant Cobham today announced a £500m rights issue - as it unveiled a 37 per cent fall in pre-tax profits.

The aerospace company, the inventor of air-to-air refuelling, said underlying pre-tax profits fell to £175.2m in the year to the end of December, from £280.4m last year.

Revenues fell to £1.94bn, from £2.07bn, while earnings per share fell to 9p, from 16.5p the year before. Its dividend fell to 2.03p, from 11.18p last year.

The company, which issued its fifth profit warning in less than two years last month, said profits had been hit by "weaknesses" in management and financial controls, as well as contractual and commercial failures. It also cited challenging market conditions "in a few businesses".

