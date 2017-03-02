Rebecca Smith

The moment has arrived.

Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled the newest addition to the Range Rover family aimed at "filling the white space" between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. And it does so in both size and price.

It's a mid-size luxury SUV, with five seats and deployable door handles, that's going on sale this summer priced from £44,830.

Here's the Velar from every angle:

And as well as style (with the "most slender" full-LED headlights to appear on a production Land Rover vehicle don't you know?) it's practical too. The luggage compartment volume is 632 litres and like all Range Rovers, offers all-terrain capability.

FYI, it also offers a top-of-the-line fabric upholstery as well as leather - the first Range Rover to do so.

The 380PS supercharged V6 petrol engine gives the Velar a top speed of 155mph. And it does 0-60mph in 5.3 seconds.

Jaguar Land Rover UK Managing Director, Jeremy Hicks said:

The new Range Rover Velar is a stunning addition to the Range Rover family, it enhances a model line-up that originally defined the luxury SUV segment and continues to do so. Velar brings increased choice to new and existing customers in a growing SUV market. It leads the way in terms of design, usable technology, new materials and of course Land Rover’s legendary go anywhere, do anything capability.

And just in case you weren't 100 per cent on how to pronounce it, it's "Vel-ar", derived from the Latin velare, meaning to veil or cover.

The First Edition colours, the model which'll be available worldwide but for one year only, are Corris Grey, Silicon Silver and Flux Silver.

And JLR has also stressed it'll be built exclusively in the UK, at its production facility in Solihull. It goes on sale in mid-July in the UK and Europe, and over 170 markets worldwide.