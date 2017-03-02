City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover commodities platforms, pensions and tourism. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Kynetix

Matt Dolton has been appointed chief executive of Kynetix, a leading provider of platforms which connect financial markets to the physical economy. Matt is one of the co-founders of Kynetix and has been spearheading the company’s strategy around the Sentinel platform. He succeeds Paul Smyth, who stepped into the chairman role in mid-February. Alan Wilson has also joined the Kynetix board as chief financial officer.

Legal & General

Legal & General has appointed Dermot Courtier as chairman of the Legal & General Mastertrust and of the Legal & General independent governance committee (IGC). Dermot is head of group pensions at Kingfisher, as well as secretary to Kingfisher Pension Trustee Limited, which oversees the governance and the running of the Kingfisher pension scheme (KPS). He will remain in these roles in addition to his new position as chairman for the Legal & General Mastertrust and the Legal & General IGC. Since 2007, Dermot in his executive capacity has overseen KPS’ de-risking programme and the enhancement of defined contribution benefit structures and investment funds. KPS has won numerous awards, in particular for its pioneering financial education programme for defined contribution members. Under Dermot’s leadership, the KPS has grown to around £3.5bn of defined benefit assets under management and £230m of defined contribution assets. He is a highly respected practitioner who will bring many years of experience working with a range of employers in different sectors, and is expected to play a pivotal role in overseeing Legal & General’s Mastertrust. His work overseeing the impact of pensions freedom and choice regulations means he will bring a valuable perspective of what employers require from their defined contribution solutions. Dermot has held senior pension roles at Hachette Livre Group, Towers Perrin HR Services and Royal Mail Group.

Elegant Hotels

Jeff Singleton has been appointed to the board of Barbados-focused tourism group Elegant Hotels with immediate effect. Jeff was appointed as the group’s interim chief financial officer on 16 December and will now take over the role on a permanent basis. Jeff joined the group from Rocco Forte Hotels, where he was financial controller and corporate finance director. Previous roles have included finance director of the De Vere Hotel Group, head of external reporting at Cable & Wireless Group, and project manager for the International Accounting Standards Board. A chartered accountant, Jeffrey started his career at KPMG in Australia before moving to Deloitte, for whom he worked in both Melbourne and London.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.