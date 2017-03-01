Global stocks bonanza: Dow Jones at 21,000 as FTSE 100 hits new record high

Jasper Jolly

Stock indices around the world have hit more record highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and FTSE 100 both nudging past their previous best levels.

London’s main index rose to highs of 7,362.34 points at the time of writing, surpassing its previous peak hit in mid-January with broad-based gains aided by the US dollar’s strength against the pound.

The Dow, meanwhile, broke the 21,000-point mark barely a month after reaching 20,000 points for the first time.

The Dow started 2016 at 17,425 points, dipping at the start of the year below 16,000. However, a rally since February accelerated after Donald Trump was elected US President, breaking new ground.

While the Dow is not closely followed by professional investors because of its almost arbitrary selection of 30 stocks and, crucially, its lack of weighting to market capitalisation, its long history nevertheless makes it a highly symbolic measure of the fortunes of corporate America.

