British Land and Oxford Properties have sold the Cheesegrater for £1.15bn

British Land and Oxford Properties have exchanged contracts for the sale of The Leadenhall Building to C C Land for £1.15bn.

C C Land shareholders must now approve the sale before it can be completed.

Tim Roberts, Head of Offices and Residential, British Land, said: "British Land and Oxford Properties took a bold step at the early stages of the UK's economic recovery to develop The Leadenhall Building to generate a high quality, long term income stream.

"It's a decision which has really paid off. Through a strong, collaborative partnership, we have delivered an iconic, award-winning building let to high calibre occupiers at record City rents."

Yesterday, it emerged that British Land was looking for a buyer, and that it was aiming for £1bn, but the company said it was not sure the on-going discussions would lead to a deal.

Construction of the Cheesegrater started in 2011, and it was completed in 2014. The 46-storey building became fully let in July last year, with the remaining floors going to Kames Capital, MS Amlin and Rothesay Life.

