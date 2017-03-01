Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Deutsche Boerse will keep calm and carry on following speculation that its planned £25m merger with the London Stock Exchange could be called off, the German Group's chief executive has said.

"We feel very well prepared as a company for the future," Carsten Kengeter said today.

On Sunday night the LSE announced that was is dispute with the European Commission over its stake in MTS, a trading platform in Italy.

"It is pointless to me to speculate on what the reasons behind our merger partner's decision were," Kengeter added.

The LSE said over the weekend that it expects the European Commission to block the deal.

"Taking all relevant factors into account, and acting in the best interests of shareholders, the London Stock Exchange board today concluded that it could not commit to the divestment of MTS," it said.

"Based on the Commission's current position, London Stock Exchange Group believes that the Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for the merger."

The two giants had agreed to sell part of LSE's clearing business, LCH, to satisfy competition concerns. However, the European Commission demanded LSE divests MTS last month.

“It is highly unlikely that a sale of MTS could be satisfactorily achieved, even if LSEG were to give the commitment,” the statement added.

The LSE also gave its backing to chief executive Xavier Rolet saying the board is upbeat about the future of the exchange.

"The LSE board is highly confident in the strength of LSE’s business, strategy and prospects on a stand alone basis, under its strong management team led by chief executive Xavier Rolet," it said.