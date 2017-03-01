Oliver Gill

Tens of thousands of Sky customers had internet and phone coverage cut off yesterday evening after widespread outages were experienced across London.

The shutdown commenced around 5pm, lasting until the 1.30am.

Central and South London homes were worst hit, with some City firms experiencing problems with their websites.

Outside of the Square Mile and the West End, Balham, Battersea, Brixton, Clapham, Wandsworth, Tulse Hill, Tooting and Streatham were affected.

While the exact cause of the outage has yet to be ascertained, Sky was today investigating what exactly went on and why it hit only its customers.

Sky doesn't own most of the UK's fibre infrastructure with a subsidiary of rival BT, Openreach, in charge of much of the cable that Britain is dependent upon.

The firm kept customers up to speed with engineers' progress with Sky's Twitter account working in overdrive to ensure Londoners were appraised of progress – but this was only able to be accessed by customers via their mobile phones.

Sky has been contacted and plans to make a full statement later today.