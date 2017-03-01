Courtney Goldsmith

Carillion's shares are tumbling after the building support services firm revealed a drop in profit for 2016.

The figures

Pre-tax profit fell five per cent to £146.7m in the year to the end of December while total revenue grew 14 per cent to £5.21bn.

In 2016, £4.8bn was made from new and probable orders. The firm said it has a high-quality order book with probable orders worth £16bn, providing it a strong platform for 2017. Its pipeline of contract opportunities is worth £41.6bn, Carillion said.

Carillion's proposed full-year dividend per share increased one per cent to 18.45p.

Shares in the FTSE 250-listed firm dropped more than five per cent in morning trading.

Why it's interesting

Carillion, which maintains British railways, roads and military bases, said its profit was down but in line with expectations because of delays in government spending since the Brexit vote as well as slower business in the Middle East due to low oil prices.

Its performance was led by growth in support services, which contributed more than two thirds of total operating profit, more than offsetting reductions from its public private partnership projects and Middle East construction services.

In January, the firm's joint venture bagged a £160m contract to build a real estate development in the heart of Dubai's central business district.

What Carillion said

Chairman Philip Green said: