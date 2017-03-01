Helen Cahill

Sir Philip Green finally stumped up some (well, quite a lot of) cash for the BHS pensions black hole yesterday, after a year of publicly fighting with MPs, Goldman Sachs bankers, journalists, and former racecar driver and bankrupt Dominic Chappell.

The sorry saga started two years ago, when Green was seeking advice from Goldman Sachs about whether Chappell was the right buyer for the business. They told him about Chappell's background, and said he had no retail experience.

But Green went ahead anyway - here's a short timeline of what happened next:

Key episodes in the BHS box set