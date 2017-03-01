Rebecca Smith

Unite has said up to 1,160 jobs will go by 2021 after Ford said it will cut investment in a new engine programme.

The union has warned workers at Ford's Bridgend plant in Wales will be "one step closer to strike action" if the company doesn't commit to protecting jobs. At the moment, the headcount is 1,760.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey is visiting the site today with three mass meetings being held.

He said: "Unite members are committed to Ford, the Welsh Assembley is committed to Ford, all we need now is for Ford to commit to its workforce. That means investment, new product lines and a clean plan for the plant's future."

The union wants a five-year plan from Ford for the Bridgend factory. The plant makes around 250,000 engines a year for Jaguar Land Rover, as well as 500,000 of Ford's Sigma engines, but it is due to stop producing both.

A decision to cut investment in a new Dragon engine plant was announced back in September, with the car firm saying it would halve production of its new generation of petrol engines in south Wales.

At the time the company said the decision had nothing to do with Brexit, though the company said in January, weakening sterling had impacted the firm and could cost it as much as $600m (£478m).

A spokesman for the First Minister said they were "actively seeking urgent assurances" from Ford, both in the UK and the US.

Ford said in a statement to ITV News: "Bridgend must fulfil its commitment in terms of delivery, quality and cost of the products it manufactures and - just as in the case for every Ford plant around the world - winning new product contracts depends on the plant's efficiency and global competitiveness."

Ford has been approached for comment.