Groupe Eurotunnel, the owner of the Channel Tunnel, has announced its "best year" ever as profits shot up, despite Eurostar passenger numbers being "badly affected" by terrorist attacks in Paris, Brussels and Nice.

The figures

Net consolidated profits were €200m for the year, compared to €75m for 2015. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were up €32m to €514m.

The firm announced an 11 per cent increase in the number of vehicles carried on its truck shuttle services, with more than 2.61m tourist vehicles transported last year on its passenger shuttle.

Eurostar passenger numbers were down four per cent for the year after a spate of terrorist attacks in Paris, Brussels and Nice, though the trend did reverse in the last quarter with two per cent growth.

"On the strength of this confidence in the future", Eurotunnel is now forecasting Ebitda of €530m for 2017 and €560m in 2018.

Why it's interesting

There had been uncertainty surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union, as well as the concern caused by terrorist attacks in France which did result in a four per cent fall in Eurostar passenger numbers to 10m, but recent acquisitions propelled Eurotunnel along to posting profits of €200m.

The 2016 net profit included €50m from the integration of Eleclink - an electric link under the Channel, purchased the year before, as well as €64m from discontinued activities.

Back in November, the firm had hinted at what lay ahead, announcing record-equalling numbers had passed under the English Channel with a month still to go. Nearly 1.5m lorries passed through the tunnel between the start of 2016 and 25 November.

What the company said

