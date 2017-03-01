Emma Haslett

Pre-tax profits at ITV rose in the year to the end of December, it said today - but ad sales dipped three per cent, partly thanks to uncertainty.

The figures

Anyone who was worried about the fate of ITV in a post-Downton Abbey era needn't have bothered. The company said total revenue rose three per cent to £3.1bn, while pre-tax profits rose four per cent to £847m.

Revenues at ITV Studios, its programme-making arm, rose 13 per cent to £1.4bn, although revenues in its broadcast and online arm dropped one per cent to £2.1bn.

What ITV said

In a statement today chief executive Adam Crozier said:

"ITV delivered a good performance in 2016 as we continue our strategy of rebalancing and strengthening the business creatively, commercially and financially. The continued growth in revenue and adjusted profit, despite a 3% decline in spot advertising revenues resulting from wider political and economic uncertainty, is clear evidence that our strategy is working and remains the right one for ITV. Our production business, ITV Studios, is a global player of scale with 50% of total revenues coming from outside the UK and a stronger than ever pipeline of new and returning programmes in the key genres of scripted and formats. In 2016 ITV Studios supplied around 7,800 hours of content to 234 channels and platforms in the UK and internationally, including 155 hours of drama and 80 formats. There is growing demand for our content on OTT platforms with over 200 programme supply agreements in place. Looking forward to 2017, ITV Studios will return to good organic revenue growth. As we previously stated, increased investment in US scripted content including Somewhere Between, The Good Witch, Sun Records and Snowpiercer, along with the reversal of the one-off benefit of The Voice of China in 2016, means that ITV Studios profits in 2017 are likely to be broadly in line with 2016.

