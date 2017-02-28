Ross McLean

Former England manager Roy Hodgson has emerged as the possible long-term replacement for axed Premier League title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City.

Bookmakers slashed odds on the much-travelled Hodgson resuming his club management career in the Midlands and becoming the permanent successor to Ranieri, who was sacked last week.

Hodgson, who will be 70 in August, has not worked in a coaching capacity since England’s dismal exit from last summer’s European Championship at the hands of minnows Iceland in Nice.

It is understood that interim boss Craig Shakespeare is likely to continue in a caretaker capacity for at least the next two games, but maybe until the end of the season.

The first of those two fixtures sees Leicester host fellow strugglers Hull in a crucial relegation clash on Saturday. The Foxes are currently 15th, two points clear of the drop zone.

Their next assignment is the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tussle with Sevilla, where they will attempt to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

Shakespeare himself has declared an interest in taking the Leicester reins on a full-time basis and did his case no harm at all when guiding the defending top-flight champions to a 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday.

But there has been no shortage of high-profile names linked with the post. Former Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink and ex-Manchester City tactician Roberto Mancini have both been mentioned in connection with the role.

Hodgson’s last managerial job at club level was West Brom, while he has also managed Fulham, Liverpool and Blackburn in the Premier League.