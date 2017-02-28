Mark Hix

Back in my days at Le caprice I inherited a dish called bang bang chicken which Chris Corbin discovered in a Chinese restaurant in Earl’s Court.

He experienced a particularly disgusting example but with a bit of jiggery pokery it became a Caprice classic that never came off the menu (customers would order it without even looking at the menu).

It made its way onto the Ivy menu when we opened because we rightly figured the cross-over of regulars would never forgive us if we left it off. This year it’s the Ivy’s 100th birthday and head chef Gary Lee still has it on the menu, with a few up-to-date tweaks from the original recipe.

I recently put it on the menu at the Tramshed because the fairly small chicken and steak menu needed a spicy, addictive starter; and also as a tribute to 100 years of the Ivy.

Bang bang chicken (SERVES 4)

You can use smoked chicken or leftover roast chicken. The level of spiciness obviously depends on the chilli sauce you use so I’ll leave that up to you.

For the sauce:

80g peanut butter, smooth or crunchy

2-3 tsp Linghams sweet chilli sauce or another brand of your choice

1tbsp sesame oil

1tbsp vegetable oil

1/2 smoked chicken (weighing 1.2–1.5 kg) or leftover roast chicken

1 carrot, peeled and shredded into 2cm strips

1 spring onion, peeled and shredded into 2cm strips

¼ cucumber, seeded, cut into 2cm lengths and shredded

A piece of white radish (4cm) peeled and shredded

5-6 mange tout, shredded rice vinegar

1-2tsp sesame seeds, black and white, lightly toasted

Method: