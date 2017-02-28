Ross McLean

Surrey all-rounder Tom Curran admitted he was “giddy” after being added to England’s one-day squad for their Caribbean tour as injury cover for Nottinghamshire quick Jake Ball.

The 21-year-old Cape Town-born seamer was informed of his call-up by national selector James Whitaker hours after featuring for the England Lions in their defeat to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla.

Curran, for whom this is a maiden senior international call-up, claimed 10 wickets during the drawn series against Sri Lanka A and will be in contention for a place in England’s side for the opening one-day clash with West Indies on Friday.

“It’s all pretty surreal right now,” said Curran. “I’m giddy and I can’t wait to get out there.

“I woke up about half past four and saw I had a message from James Whitaker on my phone. I thought I’d give it a quick read, and he’d be saying well done on the series.

“But then I saw the words ‘West Indies’ and I was awake then, to say the least. I read it a few times, couldn’t quite come to terms with it, trying to pinch myself to wake up.”

Curran, who is the son of former Zimbabwe all-rounder Kevin Curran, shot to prominence in 2015 when he claimed 76 first-class wickets as Surrey gained promotion to the top flight.

His opportunity to join the squad followed the knee injury sustained by Ball during England’s final warm-up clash against a West Indies Cricket Board President’s XI in St Kitts on Monday.