Melissa York

Battersea Pie Station

28 The Market Garden, WC2E,

£15 for two

Once you’ve got over the fact it’s actually in Covent Garden and the owners lied to you for a cheap pun, this place is pretty great. Wean your kids on the Baby Pies with a baby portion of mash, then work up to The Winstone, a steak and kidney beast, best served with crispy new potatoes.

batterseapiestation.co.uk

Hix Oyster and Chop House

36-37 Cowcross St, EC1M,

£19.95/22.50

Mark Hix’s first restaurant, an elegant yet unfussy dining room in Farringdon, is a paean to British classics. We salute its beef flank and Hix oyster ale pie, which is served with or without oysters sourced from around this fair Isle.

hixrestaurants.co.uk

The Windmill

6-8 Mill Street, W1S 2AZ,

£13 for a steak and kidney

Three times winner of the British Pie Awards, the handmade beauties on sale at this Mayfair pub are so popular, it runs its own Pie Club. Next week is like Christmas for these guys, and they’re laying on paired pints and gins to complement specific creations, including a steak and kidney pie recipe that’s been at the top of its game for two decades. The staff will also place sealed cards containing prizes underneath its pies throughout next week.

windmillmayfair.co.uk

Ginger Pig

Borough Market, SE1 1TL,

£6.50 to £262

This artisan butcher prides itself on using the entire animal carcass to reduce food waste, and pies are a great way to use up unpopular cuts. Head baker Les makes over 700 a week, including a hot steak, stilton and caramelised onion number and giant bespoke pies available in three sizes that can be tiered to make an almighty wedding pie that’ll echo down the ages.

thegingerpig.co.uk

Piebury Corner

209-211 Holloway Road, N7 8DL,

​Approx. £3.80 hot, £3.50 cold

This humble shop started life as a stall in someone’s garden, selling pies to migrating Arsenal fans. Now, it’s an award-winning, gourmet ‘pie deli’, offering quality ales to wash it down. Many of them are named after players – The Ian Wright’s a steak and stilton and The Thierry Henry is a venison and red wine, since you ask.

pieburycorner.com

Pieminister

91 Leather Lane, EC1N 7TS,

£7.50 for a classic pie

If you like your pies brash and bespoke, this Clerkenwell cafe will be up your street. Gluten-free and vegetarian bakes abound, but there’s also a toppings option – pimp your pie with pigs in blankets, halloumi or onion rings – that’ll make a traditionalist shudder. Still, with pies named Chilli con Carnage and Sag Pie-Neer, it’s a lot of fun and caters to all tastes.

pieminister.co.uk