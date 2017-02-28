Imran Khan

Chancellor Philip Hammond last month announced Charlotte Hogg’s appointment as deputy governor for markets and banking at the Bank of England, effective as of today. She will also become a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Financial Policy Committee (FPC) and Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC)

Hogg started her career at the Bank of England as bank officer, immediately after graduating with an economics degree. She has held a string of senior roles, including her position as CEO at Goldfish Bank, Managing Director for UK & Ireland at credit reference agency, Experian, and as a director at Morgan Stanley.

She became the first chief operating officer at the Bank of England in July 2013, after leaving her role as head of retail distribution and intermediaries at Santander UK.

Both of Hogg’s parents are serving members of the House of Lords and her husband is chief customer officer at fashion house, Burberry.

In a Bank of England declaration, Hogg says “she has never shied away from making difficult calls”, including a decision to sell Goldfish, the UK credit card business of which she was CEO. Admitting that the business became reliant on a drying up securitisation market in the summer of 2007, Hogg says she made the sale despite recognising the impact this would have on jobs.